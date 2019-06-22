Leon’s homer leads Campeche to 10-4 win over Aguascalientes

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Paul Leon hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 10-4 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Friday.

The home run by Leon scored Jose Guadalupe Chavez to give the Piratas a 3-1 lead.

The Piratas later added five runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Jay Austin hit a two-run home run, while Carlos Mendivil and Olmo Rosario hit RBI singles in the eighth.

Campeche right-hander Manuel Flores (4-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nestor Molina (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.