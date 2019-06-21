Joseph, Garcia lead the way for Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Starling Joseph was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Spokane Indians beat the Boise Hawks 9-4 on Friday.

David Garcia homered and doubled with four RBIs for Spokane.

Down 2-1 in the fourth, Boise tied it up when Michael Toglia hit a solo home run.

Spokane answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Garcia hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Indians later added three runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Garcia drove in two runs and Obie Ricumstrict drove in one, while Joseph hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Spokane starter Ricky Vanasco (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jeffri Ocando (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.