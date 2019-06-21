Negrin, Flores lead Yucatan to 5-1 win over Laguna

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores singled three times, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-1 on Friday.

Negrin (6-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Yucatan got on the board first in the fourth inning when Xavier Scruggs hit an RBI single and Alex Liddi scored on a double play.

Laguna answered in the top of the next frame when Francisco Ferreiro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Daniel Hinojosa to cut the deficit to one.

The Leones later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Jose Aguilar scored on a forceout and Jonathan Jones scored on a single and Flores scored on an error to secure the victory.

Frankie De La Cruz (4-2) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.