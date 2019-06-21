Roberson, Murillo lead Monterrey to 5-2 win over Leon

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Roberson hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and Agustin Murillo went 1 for 1 as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Bravos de Leon 5-2 on Friday.

The home run by Roberson scored Victor Mendoza and Yamaico Navarro to give the Sultanes a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Leon cut into the deficit on a single by Cedric Hunter that scored Jeremias Pineda.

Monterrey starter Cesar Vargas (5-3) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (4-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.