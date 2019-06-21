Taveras, Cordero and De Leon lead Frisco in win

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Leody Taveras had four hits, while Andretty Cordero and Michael De Leon recorded three apiece as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-4 on Friday.

Taveras doubled and singled three times. Cordero homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Frisco started the scoring in the second inning when Cordero hit a solo home run and Christian Lopes hit a two-run double.

Trailing 4-2, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kort Peterson hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The RoughRiders later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Alex Kowalczyk scored on a single before he singled to score Cordero in the ninth.

NW Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Peterson hit an RBI single, scoring Emmanuel Rivera in the ninth inning to cut the Frisco lead to 6-4.

Frisco right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ofreidy Gomez (4-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings.

For the Naturals, Peterson homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Frisco improved to 3-1 against NW Arkansas this season.