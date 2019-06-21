Lee hits walk-off double, Tri-City beats Vermont 3-2

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Korey Lee had a walk-off double, as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-2 on Friday.

Nathan Perry scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Lee.

Jose Rivas drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Nick Ward in the first inning to give the Lake Monsters a 1-0 lead. The ValleyCats came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when C.J. Stubbs hit a solo home run.

Vermont tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Kevin Richards scored on a balk.

Lee doubled and singled twice in the win.

Juan Pablo Lopez (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jorge Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.