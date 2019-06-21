Valera’s single leads Great Lakes to 6-3 win over Fort Wayne

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Leonel Valera hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The single by Valera gave the Loons a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Great Lakes. Earlier in the inning, Great Lakes tied the game when James Outman hit an RBI single.

The Loons tacked on another run in the fifth when Dillon Paulson scored on a wild pitch.

Outman doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Great Lakes.

Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weathers (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

Agustin Ruiz singled three times for the TinCaps.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 6-3 against Fort Wayne this season.