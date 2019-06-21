Vizcaino’s double leads Hartford to 7-6 win over Altoona

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Vance Vizcaino hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-6 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

The double by Vizcaino scored Manuel Melendez and Brian Serven and was the game's last scoring play.

Mitch Horacek (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joel Cesar (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Mitchell Tolman homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Curve. Bligh Madris homered and singled, driving in three runs.