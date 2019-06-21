Deatherage, Rosoff lead the way for Lakeland

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Brock Deatherage tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Charlotte Stone Crabs 10-3 on Friday. With the victory, the Flying Tigers snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Jon Rosoff singled three times for Lakeland.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Kody Clemens hit a two-run single.

The Flying Tigers later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the second and seventh innings. In the second, Deatherage drove in two runs and Clemens drove in one, while Dylan Rosa hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lakeland starter Tarik Skubal (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Marsden (0-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 5-1 against Lakeland this season.