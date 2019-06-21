Watson, Gold carry Lansing to 4-0 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Gold doubled and singled twice, and Troy Watson allowed just four hits over six innings as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Dayton Dragons 4-0 on Friday.

Watson (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two.

In the top of the first, Lansing took the lead on a solo home run by Otto Lopez. The Lugnuts then added two runs in the sixth and a run in the ninth. In the sixth, Gold hit an RBI double, while LJ Talley hit an RBI single in the ninth.

James Marinan (2-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Dragons were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.