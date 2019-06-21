Texas takes on Chicago after Minor’s strong showing

Chicago White Sox (35-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (40-35, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.31 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (4-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mike Minor. Minor threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Rangers are 26-14 in home games. The Texas offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .312.

The White Sox are 15-20 on the road. Chicago has slugged .407 this season. James McCann leads the club with a .525 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and seven home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 81 hits and is batting .303. Ronald Guzman is 4-for-27 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 36 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-35 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).