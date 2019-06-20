Flores’ single leads Orem to 11-8 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jeans Flores hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to an 11-8 win over the Ogden Raptors on Thursday.

The single by Flores gave the Owlz a 7-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Orem. Earlier in the inning, Orem tied the game when Jose Verrier hit an RBI single.

The Owlz later added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Adrian Rondon and Jeremiah Jackson both drove in a run, while Verrier hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Matt Leon (1-1) got the win in relief while Ricardo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.