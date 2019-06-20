Lopez, Roby spur Salem-Keizer to 6-0 win over Spokane

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Sean Roby had three hits and two RBI, and Jacob Lopez allowed just one hit over five innings as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Spokane Indians 6-0 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Volcanoes and a four-game winning streak for the Indians.

Lopez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six.

In the bottom of the first, Salem-Keizer put up three runs, including RBI singles by Yorlis Rodriguez and Ricardo Genoves. The Volcanoes then added two runs in the second and a run in the fourth. In the second, Roby and Franklin Labour hit RBI singles, while Roby hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Theo McDowell (0-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer took advantage of some erratic Spokane pitching, drawing a season-high six walks in its victory.

The Indians were blanked for the first time this season, while the Volcanoes' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.