Rios’ homer leads Okla. City to 5-3 win over Memphis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Edwin Rios hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday.

The home run by Rios, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead before Errol Robinson hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the eighth when Shane Peterson hit a solo home run.

Peterson homered and singled for Okla. City.

Justin Grimm (4-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Anthony Shew (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Redbirds, Kramer Robertson doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.

With the win, Okla. City remains undefeated (5-0) against Memphis this season.