Sports
McKay’s home run leads Durham over Pawtucket in 10 innings
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Brendan McKay hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Durham Bulls to an 11-7 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday. The Bulls swept the three-game series with the win.
The home run by McKay scored Nick Solak and Michael Perez. The home run came after an RBI double by Perez that gave the Bulls the lead earlier in the inning.
The Red Sox tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Josh Ockimey hit a two-run double.
Kean Wong tripled and singled twice in the win.
Ian Gibaut (1-0) got the win in relief while Jenrry Mejia (2-6) took the loss in the International League game.
Chad De La Guerra homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs and driving home a couple for the Red Sox. Josh Tobias doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.
