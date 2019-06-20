Webb’s double leads Elizabethton to 13-6 win over Bluefield

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Webb hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 13-6 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Thursday.

The double by Webb, part of a two-run inning, gave the Twins a 1-0 lead before Matt Wallner hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Bluefield answered in the next half-inning when Scotty Bradley hit an RBI single, bringing home Patrick Morris to cut the deficit to one.

Elizabethton later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fifth, when Seth Gray hit an RBI single, bringing home Albee Weiss to help put the game away.

Denny Bentley (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bluefield starter Felipe Castaneda (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Bradley reached base four times for the Blue Jays.