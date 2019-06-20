Sports
Beltre hits walk-off single, Chattanooga beats Birmingham 10-9
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Michael Beltre hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Birmingham Barons 10-9 on Thursday.
Gavin LaValley scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout by Narciso Crook.
The Lookouts scored one run in the seventh before Birmingham tied the game 9-9 in the ninth when Nick Madrigal hit a two-run single.
Beltre singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.
Ryan Nutof (1-0) got the win in relief while Zack Burdi (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Chattanooga improved to 9-2 against Birmingham this season.
