Torrealba’s single leads Charleston to 2-1 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Eduardo Torrealba hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 2-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday.

The single by Torrealba scored Welfrin Mateo to give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead.

The Crawdads cut into the deficit in the third inning when Kole Enright hit a solo home run.

Charleston right-hander Harold Cortijo (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyree Thompson (3-3) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and six hits over five innings.