Lowther, Bannon lead Bowie to 5-1 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Rylan Bannon doubled and singled twice, and Zac Lowther allowed just two hits over five innings as the Bowie Baysox beat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the Baysox swept the three-game series.

Lowther (7-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0, the Baysox took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Bannon and Carlos Perez both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The Baysox later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Willy Yahn hit an RBI double, while Mason McCoy hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Heath Holder (4-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Bowie improved to 4-2 against Hartford this season.