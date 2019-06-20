Wilson, Sanchez lead Binghamton to 4-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Ali Sanchez had three hits and two RBI, and Tommy Wilson allowed just four hits over six innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Rumble Ponies swept the three-game series.

Wilson (1-3) allowed two runs while striking out one and walking one to get the win.

Binghamton started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Andres Gimenez advanced to third on a flyout by Braxton Lee and then scored on a single by Sanchez.

After Binghamton added three runs, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double.

Jon Harris (1-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.