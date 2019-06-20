Hornets draft Kentucky forward PJ Washington at No. 12

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Kentucky's PJ Washington, after the Charlotte Hornets selected him as the 12th pick overall pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

The Charlotte Hornets selected forward PJ Washington from Kentucky with the 12th overall pick on Thursday night after becoming enthralled with his development during his sophomore year of college.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore for John Calipari's Wildcats. Washington boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan and improved his shooting last year after returning for a second season with the Wildcats.

He shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range last year after shooting 23.8 percent as a freshman.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said it was like the "light went on" for Washington, who realized after pulling his name out draft consideration last year that he needed to get back in the gym and work harder on his skills to make the transition to the NBA level.

"He made a huge jump from his freshman to his sophomore year," Kupchak said. "He is always in the gym and loves to work. So if he continues to make the type of jump that he made he will be a good player in this league for a long time."

Washington said in hindsight returning to Kentucky was a wise decision.

"I don't think I would have been a first-round pick last year, so I credit coach Calipari and his staff for helping me get here," Washington said.

Kupchak sees Washington as either a power forward or small forward in Charlotte.

He also said he expects him to fit in well with the Hornets young corps of players that includes Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon, Malik Monk and Devonte Graham.

The Hornets are growing a little long in the tooth at the power forward position with Marvin Williams still the starter, so Washington gives them a younger option if he plays the four spot. It helps that he can step out and knock down the 3, although Kupchak said now Washington will have to work hard to adjust to a longer NBA 3-point line.

"He's very versatile, a player that is very athletic and very skilled," Kupchak said. "He can rebound and shoot the ball. And, he's very long."

The Hornets have two picks remaining in the second round. Kupchak said he wouldn't rule out the Hornets moving back into the end of the first round.