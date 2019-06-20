Green putts her way to the lead at Women’s PGA

Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, reacts after making a birdie putt on the ninth green during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chaska, Minn. AP Photo

Hannah Green of Australia couldn't miss on the greens and holed a bunker shot late in her round at Hazeltine National for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Green started with a 15-foot par putt, made a birdie putt from 20 feet on the next hole and kept right on rolling through rain, wind and sunshine.

She hit only nine greens. She took only 23 putts, none of them from tap-in range.

And she didn't even have rain pants, mainly because she says they're baggy and make too much noise. She was one shot ahead of Hyo Joo Kim and Mel Reid.

Hazeltine was so long and tough that only 16 players broke par. There were 20 rounds of 80 or higher, including Michelle Wie, who matched a career high with an 84.