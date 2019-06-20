Struggling Astros look to break 4-game slide against Yankees

Houston Astros (48-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (46-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Yankees: Chad Green (1-2, 7.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 25-13 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Astros are 21-16 in road games. Houston ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .321. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is slugging .526. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 20 home runs and is batting .264. Robinson Chirinos is 5-for-28 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).