Coleman, Gonzalez and Mayberry shut out AZL Giants Black, AZL Padres 1 wins 8-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Dylan Coleman, Jesus Gonzalez and Seth Mayberry combined for a shutout as the AZL Padres 1 beat the AZL Giants Black 8-0 on Thursday.

Gonzalez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Ivan Armstrong (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

AZL Padres 1 started the scoring in the first inning when Chris Givin hit an RBI single to score CJ Abrams.

AZL Padres 1 later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run sixth.

Chandler Seagle doubled and singled, driving home two runs in the win.