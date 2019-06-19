Doyle, Diaz lead the way for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Brenton Doyle homered and singled twice, driving in four runs as the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 13-6 on Wednesday.

Eddy Diaz doubled and singled with three runs for Grand Junction.

Down 3-2, the Rockies took the lead for good in the third inning when Max George homered to bring home Julio Carreras.

The Rockies punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. In the fourth, Doyle hit a two-run home run, while Owen Taylor hit a two-run triple in the fifth.

Anderson Pilar (1-0) got the win in relief while Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.