Parra, Collins carry Boise to 11-0 win over Everett

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Isaac Collins had two hits and two RBI, and Frederis Parra allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Boise Hawks topped the Everett AquaSox 11-0 on Wednesday.

Parra (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Boise took the lead in the first when Aaron Schunk hit an RBI single and then scored with Trey Jacobs on an error.

Boise later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan Mercedes (1-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The AquaSox were blanked for the first time this season, while the Hawks' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.