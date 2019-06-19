Carmona, Ortiz lead the way for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jean Carmona doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 12-6 on Wednesday.

Joseph Ortiz singled twice with two runs for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first after Ortiz and Carmona scored on a passed ball.

The ValleyCats tied the game in the third inning when Deury Carrasco scored on an error.

The IronBirds took the lead for good in the third when Jaylen Ferguson scored on a wild pitch.

Aberdeen right-hander Ryan Conroy (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jayson Schroeder (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing six runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.