Ryan, Haley lead Charlotte to 5-0 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley had three hits and two RBI, and Joe Ryan struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Ryan (4-2) allowed one hit to get the win.

Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a triple, Moises Gomez scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaleo Johnson.

The Stone Crabs later added one run in the third and sixth innings and two in the seventh to finish off the shutout.

Melvi Acosta (4-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.

The Miracle were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Fort Myers won the first game 4-3.