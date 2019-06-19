De Leon’s run leads DSL Royals2 to 4-3 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Ruben De Leon scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Royals2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Mariners on Wednesday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Royals2 a 4-3 lead after De Leon hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

Kelvin De Los Santos (3-1) got the win in relief while Abdiel Medina (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Royals2 improved to 3-1 against DSL Mariners this season.