Vivas’ single leads AZL Dodgers 2 to 7-3 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jorbit Vivas hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers 2 to a 7-3 win over the AZL White Sox on Wednesday.

The single by Vivas came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers 2 a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Vivas scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Dodgers 2 later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Aldo Espinoza hit a two-run home run and Vivas hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Enmanuel Marcano (1-0) got the win in relief while Justin Friedman (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.