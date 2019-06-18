Rojas leads DSL Rays2 to 3-0 win over DSL Rangers1

, (AP) -- Nomar Rojas allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the DSL Rays2 over the DSL Rangers1 in a 3-0 win on Tuesday. The DSL Rangers1 saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Rojas (1-0) struck out two to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the third, DSL Rays2 took the lead on a double play that scored Ricardo Salazar. The DSL Rays2 then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Oneill Manzueta hit an RBI double, while Gioser Tejeda hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Martin Buitimea (2-1) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

The DSL Rangers1 were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the DSL Rays2's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.