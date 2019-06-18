Herrera, Diaz lift DSL Phillies White over DSL Rangers2 3-0

, (AP) -- Juan Herrera homered and singled, scoring two runs as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Rangers2 3-0 on Tuesday.

Victor Diaz doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for DSL Phillies White.

In the top of the first, DSL Phillies White took the lead on a double by Diaz that scored Herrera. The DSL Phillies White then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Diaz hit an RBI single, while Herrera hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Fausto Pediet (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Rangers2 starter Jhan Zambrano (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Rangers2 were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Phillies White's staff also registered their first shutout of the year.