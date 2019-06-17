Chirinos’ single leads AZL Brewers Gold over AZL Indians Red in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jesus Chirinos hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Brewers Gold to a 6-4 win over the AZL Indians Red on Tuesday.

Felix Valerio scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, AZL Brewers Gold added an insurance run when Chirinos scored on a double by Aaron Familia.

After the AZL Indians Red scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, AZL Brewers Gold tied the game 4-4 in the next half-inning when Familia hit an RBI single, bringing home Oswel Leones.

Familia doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs in the win.

Jose Parra (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Jhan Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Indians Red, Yainer Diaz doubled and singled twice.