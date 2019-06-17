Ritter’s homer leads Brooklyn to 4-1 win over Aberdeen

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 4-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Monday.

The home run by Ritter scored Ranfy Adon to give the Cyclones a 4-0 lead.

The IronBirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Robert Neustrom hit an RBI single, bringing home Ian Evans.

Garrison Bryant (1-0) got the win in relief while Aberdeen starter Adam Stauffer (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.