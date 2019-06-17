Gonzalez has 4 hits, leads DSL Red Sox2 to 11-5 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Bryan Gonzalez, Elio Prado, Naysbel Marcano and Giancarlos Santana recorded three hits each, as DSL Red Sox2 beat the DSL Cubs1 11-5 on Monday.

Gonzalez tripled and singled three times, scoring four runs.

DSL Cubs1 cut the deficit to 6-5 in the seventh after Josue Fernandez stole home and Juan Vasquez hit an RBI single.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Gonzalez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Marcano en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Efren Diaz (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Alberto Sojo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Cubs1, Brayan Mancilla reached base three times.