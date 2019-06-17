Rodriguez, Perez lead the way for DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Gabriel Rodriguez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the DSL Indians beat the DSL Pirates1 7-3 on Monday. The DSL Indians swept the short two-game series with the win.

Derian Perez had a pair of hits for DSL Indians.

DSL Indians went up 3-0 in the third after Robinson Ramos and Richard Paz hit RBI singles.

After DSL Indians added a run in the fifth on a single by Ramos, the DSL Pirates1 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luis Tejeda hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Jerez.

The DSL Indians later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Paz hit an RBI double, while Jesus Lara and Rodriguez both drove in a run in the eighth.

Logan Franco (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Pirates1 starter Valentin Linarez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jerez homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the DSL Pirates1. Tejeda doubled and singled twice.