Monegro’s run leads DSL Giants to 9-4 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Roberto Monegro scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Giants to a 9-4 win over the DSL Royals2 on Monday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL Giants a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Alexander Suarez scored on a wild pitch and Adolfo Valdez stole home.

The DSL Giants later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Suarez hit an RBI double, while Rayner Santana scored on an error in the ninth.

Suarez doubled and singled, scoring two runs for DSL Giants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Samuel Quintana (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Yordy Guaba (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Giants improved to 3-1 against DSL Royals2 this season.