DSL Yankees beats DSL Angels 5-2

, (AP) -- Dayro Perez scored on an error in the first inning, leading the DSL Yankees to a 5-2 win over the DSL Angels on Monday.

Perez scored on the play to give the DSL Yankees a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and stole third.

The DSL Yankees later added two runs in the second and one in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Yon Castro (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Angels starter Daniel Rojas (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.