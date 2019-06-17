Guerrero’s sac fly leads DSL Colorado to 4-3 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Junior Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, driving in Warming Bernabel with the go-ahead run, as the DSL Colorado topped the DSL Mariners 4-3 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Colorado swept the short two-game series.

Bernabel scored after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a single by Pedro Mota and then went to third on an error.

The sacrifice fly by Guerrero scored Bernabel to give the DSL Colorado a 4-3 lead.

Mishael Deson and Aiverson Rodriguez scored on an error in the first inning and Bernabel hit a sacrifice fly in the third to give the DSL Colorado a 3-0 lead. The DSL Mariners tied the game with a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Gabe Moncada scored on a groundout, while Francis Franco hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Robinson Hernandez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Harold Melenge (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Moncada doubled and singled for the DSL Mariners.