Olympic marathon runner-up Kirwa banned 4 years for doping

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016 file photo, silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa, of Bahrain, left, gold medalist Jemima Jelagat Sumgong, of Kenya, center, and bronze medalist Mare Dibaba, of Ethiopia stand on the podioum after the women's marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Olympic women's marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa has been banned for four years for doping with EPO. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa’s ban runs until May 7, 2023, when she will be aged 38. AP Photo

Olympic marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa's ban will end on May 7, 2023, when she will be 38.

Kirwa, who was born in Kenya but switched nationality and represented Bahrain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will keep her silver medal because the AIU disqualified only her results from April 1-May 7.

In Rio, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who has since been caught doping and lying to investigators.

Both Kirwa and Sumgong, is serving an eight-year ban but has retained her Olympic title, were caught using EPO.

Kirwa's younger brother, marathon runner Felix Kirwa, was also banned this month for nine months. He tested positive for strychnine.