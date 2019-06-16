Emodi’s sacrifice fly leads Idaho Falls over Billings in 10 innings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Michael Emodi hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 7-5 win over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday.

Juan Carlos Negret scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Rhett Aplin. Later in the inning, Idaho Falls added an insurance run when Aplin scored on a double by Ismaldo Rodriguez.

Emodi homered and singled, driving home five runs in the win.

Derrick Adams (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jerry D'Andrea (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Mustangs, Edwin Yon doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.