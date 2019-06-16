Tostado hits walk-off single in 10th, Augusta beats Rome 3-2

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Rome Braves 3-2 on Sunday.

Ismael Munguia scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Mikey Edie.

In the bottom of the third, Augusta scored on a balk that brought home Anyesber Sivira. Later in the inning, Tostado hit a single to give the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead. Rome answered in the next half-inning when Griffin Benson hit a two-run home run.

Augusta starter Keaton Winn went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits. He also struck out five and walked one. Jesus Tona (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Higginbotham (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sivira doubled and singled twice in the win.