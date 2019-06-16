Dedelow leads Winston-Salem over Carolina 6-2

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow tripled and singled twice as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Sunday.

Up 3-0 in the second, Winston-Salem added to its lead when Steele Walker hit a two-run home run.

After Carolina scored a run in the fifth, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Clayton Andrews hit an RBI single, scoring Wes Rogers.

The Dash tacked on another run in the ninth when Walker scored on an error.

Winston-Salem right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Smith (2-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.