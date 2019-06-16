Marchan’s double leads Lakewood to 6-5 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Rafael Marchan hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 6-5 win over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday. The BlueClaws swept the four-game series with the win.

The double by Marchan scored Luis Garcia to give the BlueClaws a 4-1 lead.

Asheville answered in the bottom of the inning when Terrin Vavra scored on a wild pitch and Javier Guevara scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The BlueClaws added to their lead in the ninth when Cole Stobbe hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Asheville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cade Harris hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Lakewood lead to 6-5.

Rafi Gonell (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Asheville starter Alfredo Garcia (1-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Harris homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Tourists.