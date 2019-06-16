Lugo leads Tennessee to 3-2 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Lugo allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Lugo (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

Up 1-0 in the seventh, Tennessee added to its lead when Roberto Caro hit a two-run double.

Pensacola answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one, including a single by Tanner English that scored Jimmy Kerrigan.

Griffin Jax (2-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out one in the Southern League game.