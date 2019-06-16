Hall’s double leads Reading to 2-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Darick Hall hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.

Mickey Moniak scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Hall.

In the top of the second, Reading took the lead on a solo home run by Henri Lartigue. Harrisburg answered in the fourth inning when Austin Davidson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hunter Jones.

Jakob Hernandez (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jacob Condra-Bogan (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.