Final round of US Open features marine layer and low scores

Justin Rose, of England, hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. AP Photo

Gary Woodland is seeking his first major championship in a U.S. Open that features unusually low scoring for Pebble Beach.

The final round Sunday was met with another day of thick marine layer over the Monterey Peninsula. The greens progressively have been a little firmer each day, but they were still receptive without getting a steady blast of sunshine.

In the last two U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach, only one player — Tiger Woods in 2000 — finished under par.

Woodland was at 11 under entering the final round, one shot ahead of Justin Rose. Twenty-six players began the final round under par.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Woods won in 2000 at 12 under, 15 shots better than anyone else. He was off to another rough start with two bogeys in two holes.