McGovern, Scheiner lead Modesto to 7-1 win over Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Keegan McGovern hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Jake Scheiner singled three times as the Modesto Nuts topped the Stockton Ports 7-1 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nuts and a four-game winning streak for the Ports.

The home run by McGovern scored Joe Rizzo to give the Nuts a 2-1 lead.

The Nuts later added two runs in the second and three in the eighth. In the second, Johnny Adams and Rizzo hit RBI doubles, while Eugene Helder drove in two runs and Scheiner drove in one in the eighth.

Modesto right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Gus Varland (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.