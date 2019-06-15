Hawkins, Geraldo and Clarke lead San Jose in win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins, Manuel Geraldo and Zander Clarke each had three hits, as the San Jose Giants beat the Visalia Rawhide 10-2 on Saturday.

Hawkins doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

San Jose started the scoring in the first inning when Hawkins hit an RBI double to score Peter Maris.

San Jose later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when David Villar hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

San Jose starter Casey Meisner (1-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Travis Moths (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after he allowed two runs on just two hits over three innings.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 11-4 against San Jose this season.