Back-to-back homers by Naylor, Benson fuel Lake County win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Bo Naylor and Will Benson connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Lake County Captains to a 7-4 victory over Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

Naylor hit a two-run shot before Benson hit a solo shot as part of a four-run inning that gave the Captains a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the second inning when Michael Curry scored on an error.

The Captains later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Naylor homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Lake County right-hander Cody Morris (5-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Efrain Contreras (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.